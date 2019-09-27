CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,859,137,907.88% -76% -62.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 35,022,354.69% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 36.3% respectively. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.