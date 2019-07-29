CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparing side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.64 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CohBar Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 19.35% and its consensus target price is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.85% of CohBar Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.