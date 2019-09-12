CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 14.64 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CohBar Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CohBar Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 83.6%. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.