CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.79 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CohBar Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.