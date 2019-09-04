CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.29 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.