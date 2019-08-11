CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Contrasting side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CohBar Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.