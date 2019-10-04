CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparison side by side

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CohBar Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,916,395,598.31% -76% -62.3% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 145,378,151.26% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Comparatively, 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year CohBar Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.