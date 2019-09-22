CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparing side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CohBar Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 61.4%. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.