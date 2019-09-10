CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2850.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights CohBar Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CohBar Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

CohBar Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CohBar Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a 118.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.5% and 95.3%. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -46.95% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.