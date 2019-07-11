CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CohBar Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 14.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.