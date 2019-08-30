CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Cord Blood Corporation has beta of 0.17 which is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. About 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year CohBar Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).