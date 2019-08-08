CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparison side by side

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CohBar Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CohBar Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.