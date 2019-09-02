CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Both CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.73 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see CohBar Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CohBar Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CohBar Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 341.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was more bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.