CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CohBar Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 1,869,177,804.78% -76% -62.3% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,374,040,425.38% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

15.5 and 15.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. Its rival Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CohBar Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 83.3% respectively. 32.85% are CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.