CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 31.40 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CohBar Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CohBar Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. CohBar Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.85%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.