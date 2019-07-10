CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CohBar Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Risk & Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.