CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Contrasting side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CohBar Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CohBar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Acer Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CohBar Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,760.47% and its consensus target price is $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.5% of CohBar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year CohBar Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.