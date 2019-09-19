Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Stake Has Boosted by Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd; As Home Depot (Call) (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sns Financial Group Lowered Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 246,361 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.62M, up from 224,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 179,346 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (HD) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83,000, down from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $230.23. About 343,862 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.84 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 48,608 shares to 176,583 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,649 shares to 96,457 shares, valued at $28.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

