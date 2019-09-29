Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Lifted Position by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Rpc (RES) Shares Declined, Corecommodity Management Boosted Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 246,361 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.62M, up from 224,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 97,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 208,310 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 111,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 2.12 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 156,589 shares to 119,740 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,247 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). State Common Retirement Fund has 393,853 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.11% or 285,006 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 48,827 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 162,890 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Llc accumulated 13,250 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 961,994 shares. Franklin has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Dean Cap Mngmt holds 137,395 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru Communications has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 29,256 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 89,522 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 51,827 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 20,155 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,137 shares to 62,876 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.