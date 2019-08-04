Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined While Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Meditor Group LTD Has Decreased Exelixis (EXEL) Stake by $20.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 2.56M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd. On Other

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 135,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 557,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.42M, down from 693,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock or 683 shares. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,751 are held by Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 25,296 shares. Pictet National Bank Trust Ltd has 16,500 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 4,930 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,214 shares. J Goldman & Company Limited Partnership holds 2.01% or 492,249 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Private Wealth holds 7,628 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parametric Associates Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 40,232 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Addenda Capital accumulated 0.46% or 87,857 shares. 78,780 are owned by Maverick Cap Ltd.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $2.07 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $895,654 was made by MORRISSEY MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14. $1.11M worth of stock was sold by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 298 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 16,755 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Group has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 20,276 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 10,973 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 17,924 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 993,669 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% or 112,268 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 257,762 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 9.57 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).