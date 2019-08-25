Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined While Trust Co Of Oklahoma Trimmed Stake; Voloridge Investment Management Increased Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $15.53 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2517.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 58,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 60,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,812 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 billion, down from 20,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 400 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $467.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 42 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp reported 263,322 shares. 5,497 are held by Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 428 are owned by Parkside Fin Bankshares & Tru. 1.23M are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Btim reported 0.2% stake. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has 83,370 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,066 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 500,695 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 20,723 were reported by Nomura Incorporated. Johnson Financial holds 2,327 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lvm Capital Management Mi has invested 1.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alyeska Inv Group Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.26 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 48,060 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability invested in 9,100 shares. Greystone Managed Invests invested 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Cap Mngmt Company stated it has 1.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Invest Mangement reported 6,665 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 6,073 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 15,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 8,897 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). Jensen Invest Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,369 shares. South Texas Money Ltd invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 2.87 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communications accumulated 14,009 shares. Frontier Inv Management reported 67,414 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salesforce (CRM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.