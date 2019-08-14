Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019; XERO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES NEW ZEALAND (XROLF) Shorts Up By 9.78%

XERO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES NEW ZEALAND (OTCMKTS:XROLF) had an increase of 9.78% in short interest. XROLF’s SI was 166,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.78% from 151,300 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 37 days are for XERO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES NEW ZEALAND (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s short sellers to cover XROLF’s short positions. It closed at $41.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTSH) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s current price of $61.74 translates into 0.32% yield. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 16.42% above currents $61.74 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $86 target. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 111,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 76,586 shares. Shell Asset Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 107,565 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 11,207 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,791 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 15,657 are held by Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 264,522 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 387,140 shares. Howland Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 39,444 shares in its portfolio. Fiera holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 279,036 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 5,790 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 25,388 are held by Aurora Inv Counsel.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading At A 24% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides platform for online accounting and business services to small businesses and their advisors worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. It offers Xero, an online or cloud accounting software that automates various manual processes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers accountant/bookkeeper tools, such as Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

Another recent and important Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Intuit: Unlocking Growth Opportunity Through Xero Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018.