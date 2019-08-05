Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at CAIRN HOMES PLC ORDINARY SHARES IRELAND (CRRNF) Lowered By 4.37%

CAIRN HOMES PLC ORDINARY SHARES IRELAND (OTCMKTS:CRRNF) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. CRRNF’s SI was 2.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 2.65 million shares previously. It closed at $1.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTSH) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s current price of $63.49 translates into 0.32% yield. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm develops and sells residential properties. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the rental of properties.

Another recent and important Cairn Homes plc (OTCMKTS:CRRNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cairn Homes PLC ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock or 683 shares. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of stock or 1,208 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.05 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. On Sunday, March 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

