Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019; Foodarama Supermarkets Has 0.84 Sentiment

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to pay $0.20 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CTSH) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's current price of $66.41 translates into 0.30% yield. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 5.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Foodarama Supermarkets Inc (FSM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 37 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced holdings in Foodarama Supermarkets Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 60.66 million shares, down from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Foodarama Supermarkets Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.81 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. 683 shares valued at $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.43M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for 783,924 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 1.67 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio.

