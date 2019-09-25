Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.27M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.20M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 65,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.87 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.01 million shares to 8.46 million shares, valued at $481.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

