Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Holding; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered Visa (Call) (V) Position by $1.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 65,634 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, up from 54,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Evercore Wealth Mngmt owns 15,528 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 38,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 52,292 shares. Golub Grp Limited Com has invested 3.32% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Auxier Asset accumulated 37,698 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Altrinsic Limited Liability invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Reilly Limited Liability Co reported 20,216 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 0.13% or 63,085 shares. Personal Advisors, California-based fund reported 29,440 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 0.14% stake. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il reported 0.01% stake.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 76,315 shares to 231,682 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,733 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 159,456 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 51,131 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 308,850 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stock Yards Bancorp Tru owns 160,981 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 295,235 shares. 174,029 are owned by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Incorporated Llc. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 95,000 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 2.63% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 102,763 shares. Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 1.62% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 49,551 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.25M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares to 552,234 shares, valued at $119.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.