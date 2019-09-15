Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.51 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Price Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 88,150 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 64,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 802.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 38,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 43,073 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 4,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3,548 shares. Mairs & Power owns 1.87M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Minnesota-based Carlson Capital Mngmt has invested 4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation owns 209,477 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush reported 7,141 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 6.50 million shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 62,682 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 40,075 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Sun Life Inc reported 4,171 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp holds 16,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clark Capital Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 35,550 shares to 93,650 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,100 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Auxier Asset Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 37,698 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.27% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 218,282 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0.04% or 1,288 shares. First Republic Management invested in 0.16% or 474,827 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 3,212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greenleaf accumulated 0.13% or 128,319 shares. 7.65M were reported by Pzena Ltd Company. Neuberger Berman Group Limited stated it has 1.78 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 147,139 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 25,921 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Scharf Invs Limited Com holds 1.72M shares or 4.29% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.