Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake Raised by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NMIH) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 42,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 79,305 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 billion, down from 122,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 299,218 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 88,150 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 64,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,000 shares to 66,425 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy by 2,735 shares to 38,470 shares, valued at $925.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).