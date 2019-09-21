Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined While Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Raised Stake; Wal (WMT) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $1.20 Million

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 77,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58 million, up from 66,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81 million shares traded or 70.79% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA; 27/03/2018 – Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan Magazine from its checkout aisles; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: PLANS TO OFFER GRAB, OLA STAKE TO VISION FUND; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 36,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 968,207 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.37 million, up from 931,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91M shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

