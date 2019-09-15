Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed by $22.94 Million Its Holding; Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Valuation Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 38,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 44,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.99% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Capital Fund Management Sa reported 31,116 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 6,413 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 2,328 shares. Fil Limited reported 616,899 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0.29% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 845 are held by Da Davidson & Co. Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,685 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 55,259 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Counselors holds 0.08% or 6,953 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.03% or 13,725 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zweig reported 1.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Texas-based Sunbelt Secs Incorporated has invested 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 832 shares to 6,374 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 500 shares. Nordea Inv has 1.39% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Greenleaf Trust invested in 128,319 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sather Financial Inc holds 358,453 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15.94 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 107,297 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Axa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 33,030 shares stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 22,946 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 2.85 million shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 975 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares to 115,291 shares, valued at $19.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).