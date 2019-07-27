Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Upped Its Position by $529,632; Sirios Capital Management LP Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $48.04 Million; Shares Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 304,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 258,341 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 562,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares to 58,720 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 304,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 61,777 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp reported 233,982 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 104,627 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested in 2.85M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Charter Tru holds 13,073 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,858 shares. Central Natl Bank & holds 1.26% or 35,429 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Co holds 1.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 15,950 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 7,887 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,044 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.19% or 325,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Comm owns 50,000 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 66,530 shares to 163,203 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. $1.16 million worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4.