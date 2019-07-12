Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $720,000; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Rose, Sanders Capital Upped by $93.53 Million Its Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 2.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 35.90 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63B, up from 33.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 5.84M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $526.81 million for 17.55 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23. 403 shares valued at $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean on Thursday, January 24.

