Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Colony Group Raised Holding by $588,816 as Stock Value Declined; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $10.81 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 79.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 772,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06 million, up from 973,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 216,982 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – FY NET INCOME 2.8 BLN PESOS, UP 23%; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 17/04/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC UBNK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.31; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – United Financial Chief Andrew Levy Departs Company

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 241.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 8,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 11,561 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 3,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

More notable recent United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “People’s United Bank (PBCT) to Acquire United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) in $759 Million Stock Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK) Announces Dates for Q4 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Financial (UBNK) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UNITED FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. – UBNK – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Convertible Secs (CWB) by 17,327 shares to 5,823 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl by 55,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,107 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

