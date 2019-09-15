Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Stake; U S Concrete (USCR) Shares Rose While Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 19,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 12,601 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 32,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 41,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 10,292 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, down from 51,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 120,241 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 20,880 shares to 41,760 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 9,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 382,992 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 29,100 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.04% or 3,451 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 1,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0% stake. Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 10,960 shares. Geode Ltd owns 203,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 35,250 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 23,500 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 15,148 shares. Penn Management Incorporated owns 55,894 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 419,936 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,232 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

