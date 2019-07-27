Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Lowered Position; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 61,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.62M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 154,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.22 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjas Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 16,907 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 5,995 shares stake. Srs invested in 5.24% or 1.97M shares. Df Dent & Inc owns 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,701 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Bancshares Na has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Condor Cap Mgmt accumulated 50,443 shares. Chilton Invest Company Lc stated it has 1.32 million shares or 5.44% of all its holdings. Osterweis Cap Incorporated has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Ltd Llc accumulated 0.79% or 158,186 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,681 shares. Horizon Investments Llc has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roberts Glore Il has 52,442 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maryland Capital Mgmt has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 296,844 shares. Invest Counsel holds 56,042 shares. Harbour Invest Llc holds 6.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,163 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,620 shares to 667,457 shares, valued at $104.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock or 683 shares.

