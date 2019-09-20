Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Reaches $62.40 After 8.00% Down Move; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Had 3 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 13.60% above currents $27.95 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. UBS maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FITB in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) latest ratings:

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.4. About 1.34 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s BlogThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $34.46 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $57.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTSH worth $2.76 billion less.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 109,049 shares. John G Ullman & accumulated 4,030 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 0.34% or 76,749 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Finance Service Inc holds 0.75% or 89,279 shares in its portfolio. Vision Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 44,575 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.02% or 3,212 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Field Main Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 8,486 are held by Cleararc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alberta Mngmt Corporation invested in 308,832 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Swedbank holds 2.31 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 212,573 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 39,445 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of stock or 19,000 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $69.86’s average target is 11.96% above currents $62.4 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Friday, August 2.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Bayh Evan, worth $103,720.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Fifth Third Bancorp shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 866,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Aspen Management owns 12,806 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 772,747 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,317 shares. 55,010 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. 742,767 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Serv invested in 265 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 90,681 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 9,863 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel has 11,297 shares. 539 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 24,441 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical has 2,928 shares.

It closed at $27.95 lastly. It is down 0.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications