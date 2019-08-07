Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined While First Long Island Investors Trimmed Position by $4.98 Million; Drexel Morgan & Company Increases Holding in At&T (T)

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Capital Management Ca reported 125,889 shares stake. Private Advisors has 1.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 191,082 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt owns 2.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 149,268 shares. 21,322 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited stated it has 6,925 shares. 18,679 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Century holds 6.38 million shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has invested 6.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.02% or 782 shares. Macquarie Limited invested 1.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atlas Browninc has 43,213 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn LP reported 0.49% stake. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.56% stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 23,097 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whitnell & has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp holds 0.46% or 31,230 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp reported 269,932 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Edmp Incorporated invested in 43,096 shares or 3.05% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.07% or 27,181 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). British Columbia Corporation invested in 0.26% or 444,548 shares. Duncker Streett And Communication reported 21,970 shares stake. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 121,743 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 24,194 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Northern has 7.66 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa reported 54,363 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.9% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Muhlenkamp Inc has 92,460 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 194,649 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 2,584 shares to 98,505 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 10,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

