Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Icon Advisers Has Cut Its Position by $786,429; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Boosted Its Amt (AMT) Position by $622,608; Share Price Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, up from 63,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $221.19. About 857,168 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 12,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,780 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 31,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Safe Are Washington Prime Group and Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy And Buy Again Annaly Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 226,842 were reported by Westpac Banking. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 1,272 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 883,617 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 266,605 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.16% or 5,614 shares. C Grp Incorporated A S has 2.02M shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 3.62 million shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 2,789 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 26,415 shares stake. Comml Bank Of America De holds 6.41M shares. Mackenzie Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,753 shares. Wade G W And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,459 shares. Kames Cap Pcl reported 449,304 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Llc invested in 10,374 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,340 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt reported 95,289 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 18,795 shares. 53,546 are held by Burney. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 142,394 shares. Naples Glob Advisors reported 13,260 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 126,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Allstate stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,000 shares. 17.26 million are held by Dodge Cox.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 8,000 shares to 19,112 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 49,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.