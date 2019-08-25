Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Stake by $658,296 as Market Valuation Declined; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Boosted Position

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 17,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.22 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 491,638 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prns Group Ltd Llc reported 558,700 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has 4,847 shares. Provident Inv Mngmt accumulated 414,939 shares or 4.94% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hendershot Investments reported 3.74% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.06% or 367,506 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 3,646 shares. Addenda Cap holds 87,857 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.01% or 5,450 shares. Parsec holds 27,789 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.49 million shares. Veritable Lp reported 19,151 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.57M shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.78 million shares. Mai Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 28,033 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 140,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 16,315 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 362,769 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Company. Fdx invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 50,651 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 4,190 shares. 18,684 are held by Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 7,528 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 380,771 shares. Texas-based Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.36% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).