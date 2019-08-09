Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Position by $658,296 as Share Price Declined; Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Declined While Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 3.39M shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 2.94M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.