Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Position by $516,600 as Stock Price Declined; Mcdonald Capital Investors Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $5.06 Million; Share Price Declined

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 7,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,602 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 50,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 79,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.19M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,149 shares to 172,043 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00M for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

