Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Gets BidaskScore Lower Rating; CORDOBA MINERALS COMMON SHARES CA (CDBMF) Sellers Decreased By 6.67% Their Shorts

BidaskScore has cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock rating to Sell in a note revealed to investors on 25 September.

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. CDBMF’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 6,000 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF)’s short sellers to cover CDBMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.045 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal properties in Colombia. The company has market cap of $13.57 million. The firm explores for copper and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the San Matias project covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the Municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.09 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 17.56% above currents $59.92 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, May 3. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $6500 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 23.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.