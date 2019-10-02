Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; Arista Networks (ANET) Shorts Up By 17.44%

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) had an increase of 17.44% in short interest. ANET’s SI was 1.94M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 17.44% from 1.65M shares previously. With 995,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)’s short sellers to cover ANET’s short positions. The SI to Arista Networks Inc’s float is 3.64%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $225.19. About 217,626 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79

Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. CTSH’s profit would be $579.91M giving it 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s analysts see 11.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 1.43 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 17.54% above currents $59.93 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, September 23. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $6000 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.10 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Inv reported 807,755 shares stake. Tdam Usa holds 4,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 242 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Legacy Prns Inc has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,687 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,291 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md accumulated 10.65M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg reported 954,944 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 3,715 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.35% or 1.96M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 534,235 shares. Rbf Capital Limited holds 0.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 41,000 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 13,717 were reported by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arista Networks has $350 highest and $24000 lowest target. $293.50’s average target is 30.33% above currents $225.19 stock price. Arista Networks had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”.