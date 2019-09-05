Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.09 N/A 3.47 18.75 Digimarc Corporation 42 23.04 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Digimarc Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Digimarc Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. Digimarc Corporation’s 98.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and has 10.3 Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and Digimarc Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$71.88 is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.17%. On the other hand, Digimarc Corporation’s potential upside is 12.30% and its average price target is $45.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation seems more appealing than Digimarc Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Digimarc Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats Digimarc Corporation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.