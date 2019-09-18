Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Comparison side by side

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 66 2.13 N/A 3.47 18.75 CSP Inc. 13 0.69 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and CSP Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and CSP Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13% CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. CSP Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor CSP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3. CSP Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and CSP Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14 CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.18% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation with average target price of $71.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.6% of CSP Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.8% of CSP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61% CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25%

For the past year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was less bullish than CSP Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation beats CSP Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.