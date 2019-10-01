Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Parnassus Investments Increased by $6.28 Million Its Holding; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Raised Its Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 99,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 491,303 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.14 million, up from 391,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 4.42 million shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 126,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 601,151 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 150,850 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 8,900 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 381,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,191 shares, and cut its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. by 560,255 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $97.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,127 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 13,350 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 30,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 238,469 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 3,813 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jensen Inv Mngmt stated it has 3.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv Advsrs stated it has 36,899 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 38,138 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,000 shares. Wendell David Associate invested in 19,336 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 188,169 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).