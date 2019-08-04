Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Position Maintained by Central Bank & Trust Co; National Investment Services Has Upped Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by $381,706

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) by 895.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 33,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 37,674 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 3,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,014 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

