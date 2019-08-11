Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined While First Dallas Securities Has Upped Position by $496,451

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 129.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 9,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,575 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, up from 7,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 2657.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 254,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 264,522 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 9,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 94,795 shares to 19,959 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,018 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,660 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com. Dalton Invs Ltd Liability invested 11.85% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Evercore Wealth Lc has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,657 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.07% or 12,040 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1St Source Savings Bank reported 0.1% stake. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 35,680 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. 7.42M were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 1.63 million shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 62,572 shares. Congress Asset Commerce Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 210,238 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares to 19,178 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,550 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.