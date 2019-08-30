Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Raised Stake by $528,984; As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Value Declined, Eagle Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $3.92 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 178,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.52 million, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 880,883 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66 million, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 1.00 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 12,409 shares to 660,989 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 111,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,672 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 415,717 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). At Bancorp stated it has 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 150,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 436,993 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Barclays Public Ltd holds 93,022 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.04M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 8,009 are owned by Prelude Cap Limited Com. Moreover, Carroll Finance Assoc has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 58 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 31,717 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited holds 47,495 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 30,173 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Inc owns 263,266 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 492,249 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,300 shares. Haverford holds 3,640 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 486,847 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fosun International Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 46,250 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 10,214 shares. Strategic Financial Serv Inc has invested 0.5% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mutual Of America Capital Llc reported 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Covington Cap Management has 1,960 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

