Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Lifted Holding; As Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $430,080

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 947,675 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.66 million, up from 940,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,135 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Greenleaf Tru has 11,230 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 21,190 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 336 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 7,230 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 11,384 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 98,140 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First In accumulated 17,639 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership invested in 1.81M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 17,656 shares. Hamel Assocs owns 14,525 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,277 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A, worth $100,367.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares to 119,448 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,228 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,356 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Svcs. Putnam Limited Liability Corp owns 92,568 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marco Investment Mngmt Lc has 19,845 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.22% stake. Wendell David Assocs invested in 0.43% or 38,246 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,023 shares. Pzena Inv Llc has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.86 million shares. Ci Investments Incorporated has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 40,516 shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Ltd has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 1.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.36M shares.

